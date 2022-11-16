Tribal troupes from across Karnataka converge on city for Birsa Munda Jayanti

November 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Different tribal troupes from various districts across the State converged on the city to showcase their culture at the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ celebrations organised by the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department and Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI), Mysuru, at Palace North Gate in city yesterday marking the birth anniversary of Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda.

After performing puja to the portrait of Birsa Munda, folk hero who belonged to the Munda tribe and spearheaded a tribal religious millenarian movement, they took out a procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office.

The procession, which consisted of an informative tableau throwing light on the tribal communities and tribal cultural art troupes, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road and Vinoba Road.

Following art troupes took part in the procession: Kati Vesha troupe of Soliga community (Mysuru), Uratti Kottu troupe of Kudiya community (Kodagu), Jagamela of Koraga community (Dakshina Kannada), Puja Kunita of Nayaka community (Mandya), Chilipili Gombe troupe of Nayaka community (Mysuru), Tansharanda Mole dance of Haran Shikari community (Vijayanagar), Damami dance of Siddi community (Uttara Kannada), Dakke Kunita of Gowdalu tribe (Uttara Kannada), Eruliga dance of Eruliga tribe (Ramanagara), Karadi Kunita of Gowdalu community (Chikmagalur), Gorukana dance of Soliga community (Chamarajanagar), Kolata troupe of Jenu Kuruba community (Mysuru), Vanasiri Art Troupe of Koraga tribe (Dakshina Kannada), Chini Tudi dance of Yarava tribe (Kodagu), Adivasi Valaga dance of Soliga tribe (Chamarajanagar) and Kampli’s Adivasi women tribal dance of Haran Shikari community (Vijayanagar).