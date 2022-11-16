Ex-serviceman killed as truck runs over
Ex-serviceman killed as truck runs over

November 16, 2022

Mandya: An ex-serviceman, who hit a bike and fell down while trying to avoid a huge pothole, was killed after he was run over by a truck near Kaaremane Gate near Mandya.

The deceased is S.N. Kumar (39), a resident of Sathanur village in Mandya taluk. Kumar, after taking retirement from the Indian Army, was selected for Constable post in the Police Department and was undergoing training in Bengaluru since six months. He had come to his village recently.

On Sunday, Kumar and his father, who had gone to Mandya, were returning to the village on his bike. When they were proceeding on the pothole-filled road near Kaaremane Gate, Kumar, while trying to avoid a huge pothole, hit a bike coming in the opposite direction and fell down.

Meanwhile, a truck, which was coming from behind ran over his head killing him on the spot. Though Kumar was wearing a helmet, it could not take the weight of the truck wheels.

Kumar’s father, who has sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in the town.

Meanwhile, the villagers have accused the PWD of doing nothing to repair the pothole-filled road which was resulting in frequent accidents on this road.

The villagers have urged the authorities concerned to get the road repaired at the earliest and prevent such incidents. Kumar, when he returned to his village after taking retirement, was taken in a procession and now, the entire village is mourning his death.

Mandya Rural Police have registered a case.

