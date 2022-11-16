‘Avail Yeshasvini Health Scheme’

November 16, 2022

MCDCC Bank President inaugurates 69th All India Cooperative Week

Mysore/Mysuru: “The State Government has re-introduced Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme and all Co-operatives must get Yeshasvini Cards and avail health services that are being offered by the Government,” said Mysuru Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central (MCDCC) Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 69th All India Cooperative Week celebrations jointly organised by the Karnataka State Co-operative Federation and District Co-operative Union at Sahakara Bhavan on Chamaraja Double Road in city on Monday.

“The Yeshasvini Health Scheme, which was suspended for the last three years, is now being re-introduced by the State Government. Following demands by various Co-operatives across the State, Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar took the initiative of re-introducing this pro-people scheme,” he said.

“This scheme is beneficial to every farmer and Co-operative as they can get better healthcare services by paying a nominal amount. While Co-operatives of urban areas need to pay Rs. 1,000 to get the Yeshasvini Card, rural Co-operatives need to pay just Rs. 500. Four members of a family are covered under this scheme. Yeshasvini Scheme does not benefit the Government in any way, but it offers many health benefits to the Co-operatives. Hence, all Co-operatives must get their Yeshasvini Cards without fail,” advised Harish Gowda.

Stating that by creating more awareness about Yeshasvini Scheme among the people, they can be brought under the ambit of Co-operative organisations, Harish Gowda said that more and more people should come forward to avail this Healthcare facility.

“The current year’s State-level Co-operative Week is presently going on at Kalaburagi and on Nov. 20, the valedictory function will be held at Karnataka State Open University’s (KSOU) Convocation Hall in Mysuru,” he said and appealed all Co-operatives to participate in the function.

Mysuru District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, who too spoke on the occasion, said that Co-operative Week is being organised every year across the State to deliberate about the developments that took place in the last one year, to discuss failures if any and chalk out future course of action. Prizes are being given to Best Co-operatives and Organisations, he said.

“There is a need to simplify the process of doing business in this competitive world. The Co-operative sector is expanding and there is a need to expand its business as well,” he added.

Citing the performance and growth of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), Rajeev pointed out that KMF didn’t restrict its activities to just milk production but produced many milk products after continuous research and development.

“One can see Nandini outlets everywhere today and because of the quality of its products. Tirupathi Tirumala Devastanam (TTD), which used to procure ghee from other manufacturers, have now placed huge orders for it with KMF as the quality of ghee manufactured by KMF is better than others. This shows the quality of KMF and its products,” Rajeev added.

Recalling that it was former Minister late H.S. Mahadevaprasad who, as a Co-operation Minister, extended the benefits of Yeshasvini Scheme to rural people in the year 2004, Rajeev felt that Yeshasvini Scheme will provide healthcare services to farmers and Co-operatives.

Listing out the benefits of the Scheme, he said that unlike in Ayushman Bharat Scheme, where it is necessary for the patient to go to a Government hospital first and only after that the patient can get the treatment at private hospitals, patients under Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme, can go directly to private hospitals which have a tie-up with the State Government and get healthcare facilities. “Unlike in other Health Insurance Scheme of private companies, there is no age limit under Yeshasvini Scheme. One can avail even surgeries till the patient attains the age of 98,” Rajeev said.

District Co-operative Union Directors Y. Bhyrappa, H.S. Prashanth Tatachar, MCDCC Bank Director Chikkahalli Kumar, MyMUL Directors Leela Nagaraj, S.C. Ashok and others were present.