‘Trim Safe’ expo of food products begins at CFTRI
News

‘Trim Safe’ expo of food products begins at CFTRI

December 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Trim Safe,’ an exhibition organised by Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru in association with Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India)-AFST (I) as part of International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) at CFTRI premises, began this afternoon.

The exhibition has over 70 stalls including four of CFTRI, Government and private vendors, which have kept on display, various food processing technologies transferred by CFTRI to entrepreneurs, machines and several products, for the benefit of students and public. A poster exhibition by the students, pertaining to food processing, investigations, machine and latest technology and academic courses related to food sector is also organised as part of the expo.

With the year 2023 observed as International Year of Millets, an exclusive section of millet products is the highlight of the expo. The expo will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm today and will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Dec. 9 and 10. Entry to public is free from CFTRI North Gate.

