Youth ‘assaults’ RI for telling him not to smoke

December 8, 2023

Daylight incident at MCC Zonal Office-5 in Hebbal; erring youth arrested, sent to JC

Mysore/Mysuru: A Revenue Inspector (RI) of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Office-5 at Hebbal in city had to face the wrath of a youth for questioning the latter for smoking cigarette on the Office premises. Metagalli Police later arrested the youth on charges of assaulting the RI who has been remanded to judicial custody by a Court.

RI Nandakumar saw Dhanush smoking near the main door of the Zonal Office and asked him to go out. Later, when the RI was discussing a matter in the Zonal Commissioner’s chamber, Dhanush allegedly barged into the chamber and abused Nandakumar. Even as Nandakumar told him it was wrong to abuse a Government Official, Dhanush who was in no mood to hear, continued to abuse him and allegedly assaulted him. When the colleagues of Nandakumar intervened, Dhanush, who was allegedly drunk manhandled them too, it is alleged.

Nandakumar lodged a complaint at Metagalli Police Station later accusing Dhanush of assaulting a Government Officer on duty and issuing a murder threat.

Following the complaint, Metagalli Police acted swiftly and arrested Dhanush and produced him before a Court which remanded him to judicial custody on the day of the incident, said DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, denying allegations of MCC Employees Association that the accused in the case has not be arrested.

Yesterday, Nandakumar and other employees who met Venkataram, President of MCC Employees Association had urged him to mount pressure on City Police Commissioner to initiate suitable action against the accused.

Venkataram appealed to Dr.G.C. Prakash, Regional Commissioner, Mysuru Division, who is also the MCC Administrator and MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff to urge the Police to take legal action against the accused.

No action yet on miscreants act near Abhishek Circle

It has been 10 days since two two-wheeler riders allegedly assaulted another two-wheeler rider for no reasons near Abhishek Circle in Hebbal, but the Police are yet to take any action against them.

Mysuru Mithra, a sister publication of Star of Mysore had published a letter in ‘Letter to the Editor’ column, dated Nov. 26, 2023, where an eyewitness to the incident had explained about the assault case.

“Two vehicle riders stopped another rider and beat him black and blue, before banging against his head, triggering anxious moments among those waiting for bus at the nearby bus stop. They fled from the spot later,” the letter published in the exclusive column of the newspaper stated.

With no action taken in the case, the public feel that the Police may be in a dilemma to initiate action following the growing trend of unknown persons felicitating newcomer or transferred Police Officer.