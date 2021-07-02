Trust provides groceries to Pourakarmikas

Continuing their services to the poor during the current COVID pandemic, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, in a bid to reach out to the local community affected by COVID-19, distributed groceries and other daily essential items to hundreds of Pourakarmikas in Mysuru district recently. The essentials were distributed by SST Field Director Puttamadaiah along with General Manager K. Vijaykumar, Liaison Officer of TVS Motor Company P.C. Jayanna and others.
