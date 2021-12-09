Twin garbage rivers, an eyesore !
December 9, 2021

Sir,

These twin rivers of garbage are by the left side of the Ring Road, 500 mts away from the junction of Ring Road and Vijayanagar 4th stage entrance when proceeding towards Bogadi Ring Road junction. This eyesore should not be part of our Mysuru city.

I wonder how the authorities concerned are so blind that it has not come to their attention. In addition, we cannot miss the stench that emanates from this river! And we continue to say that Mysuru is one of the cleanest cities in India!

Will the concerned wake up from their slumber and take suitable action to clear the same?

N.R. Ashok

V.V. Mohalla

3.12.2021

