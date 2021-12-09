Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Economic Corridor: 80 percent works over; wrap up by October 2022

December 9, 2021

Costs escalate from Rs. 8,066 crore to Rs. 9,366 crore

By S.T. Ravikumar

Despite project costs being escalated due to inflation, COVID pandemic and also new works that were not planned earlier, the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor is on the right track and it will be completed by October 2022.

Logistic challenges notwithstanding, 80 percent of the ambitious 117.304 km expressway — with a dedicated six-lane on either side of the two cities for high-speed vehicles and four service roads and paved shoulders — has been completed and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is confident of fulfilling the project within the prescribed deadline.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspecting the ongoing works of the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

Speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday, a top NHAI Officer said that the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to 90 minutes from the present three hours and people of the region would see how a world-class highway looks like.

By May 2022, the first phase (56.2 km) from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Mandya district will be ready while the second phase (61.104 km) from Nidaghatta to Mysuru will be completed by September 2022.

The initial estimated cost of Rs. 8,066 crore has risen to Rs. 9,366 crore and it might go up further considering the rising cost of steel and cement, sources said. The costs have also escalated due to new initiatives like rest areas, entry and exits from six places and others to facilitate smooth movement of expressway traffic and also the traffic on the service roads.

The NHAI Officer said that 83 percent of the Phase-I (Bengaluru to Nidaghatta) has been completed and 78 percent of the Phase-II (Nidaghatta to Mysuru) has been completed. The target has been achieved despite the first and second wave of the pandemic, man and material shortage and late deliveries. Vehicles can speed beyond 100 kilometres per hour in the access controlled Expressway once it is dedicated to the nation.

An elevated highway has been built on the road from the Rajarajeshwari Medical College to Christ University in the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section with four bridges. Over 85 percent of the elevated section is completed and three bridges are ready. The fourth bridge is being readied.

Also, a 3.38-km elevated highway is coming up at Maddur and one more that extends up to 275 metres is coming up at Srirangapatna. The NHAI Officer said that the foundation and casting work have been completed and works are on to erect the segment and wings. Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon is executing the project and there is no problem for funding, he added.

“We had land acquisition issues in many stretches and there were visible gaps in the work. We have cleared all the hurdles now and simultaneous works are being carried out on both the stretches. The Expressway has four exits,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. He exuded confidence that the Economic Corridor would boost growth in the entire old Mysuru region.