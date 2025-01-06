Two bus stand thieves arrested

January 6, 2025

Gold ornaments worth Rs. 12 lakh recovered

Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have arrested two robbers, including a woman, who were targeting passengers at Sub-Urban Bus Stand. Gold ornaments, including bangles & chains, snatched from unsuspecting passengers, worth Rs. 12 lakh have been recovered. Notably, the robbers had come to Mysuru from Bhadravathi.

On Dec. 31, Lashkar Police arrested 42-year-old Savithri and 32-year-old Gururaj from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district and recovered gold

ornaments weighing 184 grams, valued at Rs. 12 lakh, from the duo. The arrested individuals are daily wage workers and residents of Santhe Maidan 3rd Cross in Bhadravathi town.

On Dec. 16, Lashkar Police received a complaint about the theft of gold jewellery weighing 184 grams from a lady holding a vanity bag at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand. Following this, a case was registered and a special Police team was formed to trace and arrest the culprits.

Under the guidance of DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and Devaraja ACP Shanthamallappa, the special Police team conducted investigations and arrested the accused on Dec. 31. Based on their information, the Police recovered the stolen gold jewellery worth Rs. 12 lakh.

Additionally, the Police have advised passengers to avoid openly displaying gold jewellery while boarding or alighting from buses, refrain from carrying costly jewellery in public transport, stay alert when approached by strangers claiming money has been lost, avoid travelling alone, and exercise caution while carrying gold jewellery.

Lashkar Inspector K.R. Prasad, Sub-Inspectors M. Radha and Anilkumar Vannur, along with staff members Suresh, Ravikumar, Girish, Manjunath, Chowdappa Pasigar, Abdul Rehman, Ashvini Halavara, and Technical Wing’s Kumar participated in the operation.