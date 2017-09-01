Two-day District-level Dasara Sports begins in city
Mysuru: The two-day Mysuru District-level Dasara Sports Meet began at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here this morning. About 800 sports persons from various parts of the district are taking part.

The sports meet was inaugurated by ZP President Nayeema Sulthana. ZP member Jayalakshmi Rajanna and DYES Assistant Director K. Suresh were present.

The winners in taluk-level Dasara Sports are taking part in the district-level and the winners in district-level will take part in divisional-level sports.

While the winners and runners are taking part in athletics. Team events such as relay, kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball,  ball badminton, football are also being held.

The district-level for both boy and girls are being held for basketball, hockey and table tennis and the selection process for district-level is being   held in handball, gymnastics, lawn tennis, throwball and shuttle badminton.  

The Divisional-level Dasara Sports will be held in Mangaluru (athletics, table tennis and badminton), Alva’s Moodabidri (ball badminton, throwball), Chamarajanagar (football), Udupi (volleyball), Hassan (basketball, hockey, swimming), Kodagu (gymnastics), Mandya (kabaddi, kho kho, lawn tennis) and Mysuru (handball and netball).

This will be followed by State-level Dasara Sports meet from Sept. 21 to 24 in which sports persons from Mysuru, Bengaluru (Rural) and Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi and Kalaburagi will participate.

The Dasara Sports Sub-Committee will also organise National-level Invitational Kabbadi, Kho Kho, Volleyball and Badminton tournaments from Sept. 25 to 28.  

