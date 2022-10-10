Two-day National Seminar at AIISH from tomorrow
News

Two-day National Seminar at AIISH from tomorrow

October 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Special Education of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has organised a two-day National Seminar on ‘Capacity building and Empowering Special Educators of children with Communication Disorders with Special Reference to NEP-2020’ on Oct. 11 and Oct.  12 at AIISH Seminar Hall, Knowledge Park, Naimisham Campus in city.

Mayor Shivakumar will be the chief guest. AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi will preside.

Former Head of Department of Education, Mumbai, Dr. Varsho Gathoo; Professor and HoD, Special Education, SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai,  Prof. Sujatha Bhan; Inclusive Education Consultant, Mumbai,  Dr. Shyamala Dalvi; Early Intervention and Cerebral Visual Impairment Specialist, Delhi, Madhumathi Bose; Electronics and Acoustics Professor Ajish K. Abraham; Associate Professors Dr. Alok Kumar Upadhyay, Dr. Priti Venkatesh, Clinical Psychology Asst. Professor Freddy Antony and Divya will be the resource persons at the Seminar. For details, call Mob: 98441-81080, according to a press release.

