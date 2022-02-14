Two-day Roots & Tubers Mela concludes with cooking contest

February 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Roots and Tubers Mela, organised by Sahaja Samrudha in collaboration with Rotary Club of Mysore (West) at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city concluded yesterday.

The Mela received overwhelming response from the people with more than 4,000 people visiting the Mela on both the days.

Speaking at the valedictory function yesterday evening, MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said, “Roots and tubers are the organic food items from the nature which helps in boosting our immunity system. Tubers and roots are very essential to provide energy and lead a healthy life.”

Pointing out that roots and tubers are highly nutritious in nature, the MLA said that there are many rare roots and tubers displayed in the Mela other than a few common types which many of us are aware of.

“This Mela has helped in spreading awareness about the organic and natural food intake in our daily lifestyle,” GTD said and assured that he would strive to get funds from the Government to organise such Melas in future.

MLA L. Nagendra, who too spoke on the occasion, said: “Farmers must come forward to grow roots and tubers other than normal crops. Urban community has no idea about these organic products and hence, this kind of Melas should be organised frequently.”

MLA G.T. Devegowda handing over certificates to the winners of cooking competition as MLA L. Nagendra, G. Krishna Prasad of Sahaja Samrudha and others look on.

Cooking contest

Tuber and roots cooking competition was held on the last day of the Mela yesterday afternoon with many taking part in the contest.

Various delicacies like purple yam parota, ginger chutney, vada, holige and gojju made from Suvarna Gedde (Elephant Yam), cutlet and payasa made from Arrowroot, sweet potato holige, bili gensu majjige huli, purple yam kosambri, raddish kofta, tambuli, kabab, lollypop, etc. were prepared by the contestants at the competition.

Winners

Chandrakala (first), Shridevi P. Hegde (second) and Mangala Prakash (third) were declared as the winners of the cooking competition.

The business at the two-day Mela crossed more than Rs. 4 lakh.

Yacon Tuber, a tuber from Mexico, was one of the attractions at the Mela. Ice-cream, cake and sweets made from Yacon Tuber was in great demand. Swarna Shri, a resident of Vijayanagar in city, had prepared purple yam tuber cakes and cup-cakes which were sold out within minutes at the Mela on both the days.

As many as 27 stalls, including food stalls, were opened with farmers from various villages bringing their produce (roots and tubers) including seeds and selling them at the Mela. Various dishes such as navane idli, unde genasu chutney, suvarna gedde pulao and bonda, baledindu (banana stem) raita, navane akki bisi bele bath, sweet potato bajji, Sogade Beru (Sarasaparilla) and Bale Dindu juice and Dharward Jolada Rotti and Engai (brinjal curry) were in great demand.

Rotary West President Dr. B. Chandra, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West President Bhavani Chandra, Secretary Shwetha Krishna, cooking contest judge Geetha Somshekar, Rtn. V. Srinivasa Murthy, Sahaja Samrudha Director G. Krishna Prasad & Founder Seema Prasad, Nishanth Bankapura and K. Manju were present.