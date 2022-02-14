II PUC revised time-table
II PUC revised time-table

February 14, 2022

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education has released the revised time-table for Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022. As per the schedule, the annual II PUC exams will be held between April 16 and May 6.  Candidates can check and download II PUC exams time-table through the official website pue.kar.nic.in

The II PUC examinations will be conducted in the morning sessions — from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

  • April 16: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
  • April 18: Political Science, Statistics
  • April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
  • April 20: History, Physics
  • April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French
  • April 22: Logic, Business Studies
  • April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
  • April 25: Economics
  • April 26: Hindi
  • April 28: Kannada
  • April 29: Arabic
  • April 30: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
  • May 2: Geography, Biology
  • May 4: English
  • May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

