II PUC revised time-table

February 14, 2022

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education has released the revised time-table for Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022. As per the schedule, the annual II PUC exams will be held between April 16 and May 6. Candidates can check and download II PUC exams time-table through the official website pue.kar.nic.in

The II PUC examinations will be conducted in the morning sessions — from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.