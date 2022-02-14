Noisy film shoot leads to sleepless night
February 14, 2022

Police Control Room, Garuda teams of no help, allege residents

Mysore/Mysuru: People of residential areas around the iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace in the city were in for a sleepless night from 10 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday as the hotel premises was abuzz with sounds made by a film shooting crew that was filming a dance sequence.

Blaring loudspeakers, music sets and very bright lights were used for the night-long shoot that began just when the residents of K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar, Alanahalli, Giridharshini Layout were about to retire for the day.

Several residents felt that the shooting would end in some time but they were mistaken as the noise continued all through the night. They have alleged that despite complaining to the local Police Station (Control Room), no action was taken, leaving them restless till 6 am.

Hotel clarifies

When contacted, Manjunath, Assistant Manager of Lalitha Mahal Hotel said that the Tamil movie crew had been granted permission to shoot for 10 days. Of that only three to four days are remaining. “The film crew has told us that they have taken permission from the Police. We have told them that shooting at night must be done without disturbing the residents,” he said.

He said that the film crew had used loudspeakers for the dancing artistes to clearly hear the commands. “I have communicated with the crew managers and such incidents will not recur,” Manjunath clarified.

