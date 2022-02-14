High Schools re-open amidst Police security

February 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government ordering re-opening of High Schools across the State, which were shut down last week after the dress code row (Hijab-saffron shawl row) raged across the State, classes from 9th to 10th in the city and district re-started this morning, with Police standing guard around almost all schools as a security measure.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs told Star of Mysore that there are over 2,900 Government, aided, unaided and other category High Schools in the district. While 43,750 students are studying in 9th standard, 43,200 are enrolled in 10th and the percentage of student attendance on the first day of re-opening will be known only in the evening.

As a precautionary measure, the DDPI said that barring students, staff and other officials, no unauthorised person will be allowed entry to schools.

“Gathering in groups around schools is also banned. Police personnel, both men and women, are deployed around every school. The Department is taking utmost precautions to make sure that students attending classes are not troubled. Parents and students alike have been sensitised on do’s and don’ts,” he said adding that there is no cause of concern as of now.

He said that heads of schools have been directed to immediately report the matter to the district administration and the Police if trouble brews in the vicinity of their premises or campuses.

Inspectors of all Police Stations have been instructed to enhance patrolling around schools and keep vigil on movements of anti-social elements, it is learnt.

Prohibitory orders till Feb.28

Meanwhile, city Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius around all Schools from 6 am today (Feb.14) till 10 pm on Feb.28. Accordingly, gathering in groups, staging protest- demonstrations and such others have been banned.

Police take out route march

A day before the re-opening of High Schools, the Police took out a route march in sensitive areas of the city yesterday as a measure to instill confidence among the public and students.

Hundreds of Policemen attached to N. R. Sub-division and contingents of Mounted Police, CAR and other Police wings, took part in the route march under the guidance of DCP Pradeep Gunti, ACPs Gangadharswamy, Shashidhar and Shivashankar.