‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava’ at Mysore Palace
March 23, 2023

Singer and Music Director Raghu Dixit performing in the backdrop of illuminated Mysore Palace as part of the three-day ‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava’ organised by Mysore Palace Board that was inaugurated last evening. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth are seen enjoying the musical evening among audience. Yadhu Kumar (Saxophone) and troupe performed yesterday. Today, Karnataka Police Band at 6 pm; ‘Gurukiran Nights’ by singer and music director Gurukiran and troupe -7 pm to 9.30 pm.

  1. Chamanlal Maneklal Ghia says:
    March 24, 2023 at 12:11 pm

    2 Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth are seen enjoying the musical evening among audience.”
    They would, wouldn’t? The corrupt due!
    Raghu Dixit, the noise maker, who produces a cacophony of noises called music!

