UGC likely to give recognition for 15 more courses: KSOU VC

Mysuru: KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah exuded confidence that UGC, which turned down offering 15 other courses, is likely to give recognition for the same in a day or two.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said when he met the UGC Chairman recently at New Delhi he had promised to give recognition for these courses also.

UGC had turned down recognition to 15 courses like B.Ed, MBA & LLM as these courses needed consent from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), AICTE & Bar Council of India (BCI) respectively. Besides this, recognition was also not given to the M.Sc. Courses for dearth of teaching faculty. However, except LLM courses, UGC is expected to give recognition to other courses.

The Varsity is expecting recognition for courses such as Bachelor of Education, Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts (Sanskrit), Master of Science subjects like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Computer Science, Information Science, Microbiology, Physics, Psychology except Master of Law and LLM.