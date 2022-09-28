UGD works at CFTRI Layout: Plea to barricade open pits

September 28, 2022

Sir,

Mysuru is celebrating Dasara and most of the city roads are being improved by filling of potholes and with patch works but ironically at the CFTRI Layout, where most of the retired scientists from CFTRI are residing, the road is dug up to lay UGD pipes. The work started about a fortnight ago and left half-done with a big pit resembling a well at the junction of 1st Main, 4th Cross and 2nd Main. This has blocked entry to some lanes of the Layout.

For the last few days, work has come to a standstill. Since one of the high capacity JCBs has been removed from the scene, there is no sign of resuming the work anytime soon. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents, most of them senior citizens.

Moreover, there is no clarity about the directions in which way UGD lines will be laid as the pipes have been placed on the 1st Main as well as 2nd Main. The pit has been left open and not even barricaded which may result in vehicle riders/ animals/ joggers/ evening walkers falling into it. Hence, we would like to draw the attention of the City Corporation authorities concerned to barricade the pit area and complete the UGD pipe laying work as soon as possible.

– Dr. N.G. Malleshi (Retired Senior Scientist), CFTRI Layout, 26.9.2022

