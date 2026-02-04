Unauthorised construction at Golf Club

February 4, 2026

Mysuru, Feb. 4 – The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has directed that a building constructed in violation of regulations at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC), which functions under the Mysore Race Club (MRC), be demolished without delay.

In this connection, MCC Zone-1 Commissioner has issued a notice on Jan. 31 to the Golf Club’s Honorary Secretary, K.S. Sudhir Bhat, instructing that the building be removed immediately upon receipt of the notice and a compliance report submitted to the office. The notice warned that if the Club failed to act, MCC itself would demolish the structure, recover the expenses from the building’s owners and initiate legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

Details of the notice

The property in question is located on Lalitha Mahal Road, Mysuru, under survey numbers 1290 N-267/1 and N-14, within the jurisdiction of the Mysore Race Club. MCC officials observed that renovation and new construction had been carried out without obtaining building plan approval or a construction licence. The old building had been renovated and new portions added illegally.

Earlier, MCC had issued notices on Feb. 28, 2025 and May 22, 2025, to the administrators of the Mysore Race Club regarding these unauthorised works. The Club challenged these notices in the Karnataka High Court through Writ Petition WP/11585/2025. On Aug. 5, 2025, the High Court passed a final order stating:

“Respondent No. 1 shall issue fresh notices to the petitioner and respondent No. 3 with regard to any construction on schedule ‘B’ property, and only after affording an opportunity of hearing to both the petitioner as well as respondent No. 3, shall initiate action in accordance with law and not otherwise.”

Club’s response

In compliance with this Court order, MCC issued a fresh notice. The Golf Club replied in writing, stating that the construction had been reported to MCC, that they had sought post-facto approval and that another writ petition (WP/13454/2020) concerning the matter was still pending before the Court.

However, MCC pointed out that the Club had failed to produce ownership documents or construction-related approvals despite repeated instructions. The notice had specifically directed the Club to submit all ownership and construction records to the office, but none were provided.

MCC’s warning

MCC has now insisted that the building be demolished immediately and a compliance report submitted. If not, the Corporation will itself carry out the demolition, recover the costs from the owners and initiate further legal action under Section 321 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

During the construction stage itself, the Mysore Race Club had lodged a complaint with MCC against the unauthorised building. At that time, MCC had directed MRC to halt the construction and remove the ongoing works, effectively washing its hands of the matter. Despite this, the building was completed.

Now, MCC has once again issued instructions to demolish the structure, but this time to the Golf Club’s Honorary Secretary, without setting a clear deadline. The public said that the MCC’s inconsistent and inadequate stance has allowed unauthorised constructions to continue unchecked in the city.