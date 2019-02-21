Under pressure from Ambarish fans to contest polls: Sumalatha
News

Under pressure from Ambarish fans to contest polls: Sumalatha

Bengaluru:  Claiming that she was under tremendous pressure from fans and followers of her late husband Ambarish to contest the LS polls from Mandya, actress Sumalatha Ambarish said that, she was not in a hurry to take a decision in this regard.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday after meeting former CM Siddharamaiah, Sumalatha said she was visiting Mandya on Thursday which does not mean that she was  entering politics.

She said that she was visiting Mandya to offer her condolence to the family of martyred CRPF jawan H. Guru.

Stating that she met Siddharamaiah and conveyed the feelings of Ambarish’s fans, she said that Siddharamaiah told her he would convey the message to the Party High Command.

Maintaining that she does not know about the High Command’s plans, Sumalatha said she will bow to the wishes of the people if the Congress leaves the Mandya seat to the JD(S).

February 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching