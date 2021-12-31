Unidentified body found

December 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Railway Police have found a body of an unidentified man near Srirangapatna Railway Station and have shifted the body to the mortuary besides registering a case.

The deceased is aged about 50 years, 5.6 ft. tall, wheatish complexioned, normal built, round faced and was wearing a pink coloured full arm shirt, brown pant and green colour shorts. The kith and kin of the deceased, if any, may contact Mysuru Railway Police Station on Ph: 0821-2516579, according to a press release.