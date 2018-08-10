University Evening College students’ hostel on cards

Mysuru: University of Mysore in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. T.K. Umesh has assured that hostel facility will be created for the students of the University Evening College.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 2018-19 extra-curricular and cultural activities of the University of Mysore Evening College at the Maharaja’s College Centenary auditorium, here yesterday and said that there are allegations that a few of the students go to work during the day and attend the college in the evening. Added to this, there is a rule that evening college students must not be given hostel accommodation, a rule that he is not aware of, the VC added.

Hence, in the best interest of such students separate hostel for them will be provided, he said.

It is very good to hear that lot of students are studying in the evening college. However, what is difficult to understand is how they will find time to engage in extra-curricular activities as they are busy in the morning working and in the evening attending classes, he said.

Ningaraju and team presented Kamsale before the programme commenced. Evening College Principal Prof. Anjaneya, lecturer Dinesh and others were present.