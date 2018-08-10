CM arriving in Mysuru tonight

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who will arrive in city tonight, will be participating in various events and functions in Mysuru and Mandya districts on Aug. 11 and 12.

The CM will leave Bengaluru by road at 7.30 pm today (Aug. 10) to reach Mysuru at 10 pm and stay overnight.

On Aug. 11, CM Kumaraswamy will visit Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill at 9 am and will leave the Mutt at 10 am to reach Seethapura village in Aralikuppe Gram Panchayat limits, Srirangapatna taluk at 11 am where he will take part in transplanting paddy stalks to inaugurate Israel model agricultural activities.

The CM will arrive at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) at 1.30 pm and from there he will leave to Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar and will reach the place at 4.15 pm. CM Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the Chunchanakatte Jalapatotsava at 7 pm.

He will arrive in Mysuru at 9.30 pm and will halt.

On Aug. 12, the CM will release the special cover brought out by the Postal and the Forest Departments on the occasion of World Elephant Day at the Mysore Airport at 8.30 am and will leave for Hubballi in a special flight at 8.45 am.