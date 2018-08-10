Homage to Thiru Karunanidhi: A Leader of Leaders
By Dr. A.V. Narasimha Murthy

Some years ago I had participated in the release of the book Sangam Age Tamil Coins written by R. Krishnamurthy. I was to speak about the book and the late DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi had to release the book. On the dais were Karunanidhi, Justice Mohan, myself [see pic, extreme right] and others.

Karunanidhi looked at me and asked who I was and the reply was a coin-specialist. Karunanidhi turned towards me and asked whether I knew Tamil. He spoke in chaste classical Tamil.

I replied Koncham Koncham. He said learn more. You know Tamil is the elder brother of Dravidian and Kannada comes next. Thus you have to show respect to your elder brother.

I nodded my head in accepting his word. He was pleased. He took a Ponnadai (brocade type gold threaded shawl) and wrapped around me in his own hands. Others were surprised at this gesture. This Ponnadai is still with me and my wife uses it for decorating our wall on special occasions like Gowri-Ganesha Puja etc. The invitees who come to my house admire and ask where I purchased it.

Then we narrate to them the entire story and they all praise me and my image goes  a notch higher. Such a Dravidian stalwart passed away. I join lakhs of people in paying homage to this leader of leaders. May his soul rest in peace.

August 10, 2018

