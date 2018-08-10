Jalapatotsava from tomorrow

Mysuru: The State Tourism Department is making all efforts to attract tourists and as part of this, Monsoon Tourism is being promoted by including Chunchanakatte water falls in K.R.Nagar taluk in this year’s Jalapatotsava (festival of falls) being held on Aug.11 and 12. Since the Constituency MLA is S.R. Mahesh, who is also the Tourism Minister, he has taken a lot of interest to design the event.

K.R.Nagar is just 56 kms from Mysuru and from there it is another 14 kms to reach Chunchanakatte where the Cauvery River flows from a height of 20 metres. Hence, the Tourism Department has come forward to promote this place.

The stage is being set for the two-day Jalapatotsava organised by Mysuru District Administration, Tourism Department and Kannada and Culture Department. CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil, actor Sudeep, Playback Singer Arjun Janya, comedian Chikkana and other artistes are likely to participate. Nearly 20,000 tourists are expected.