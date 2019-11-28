Unofficial train station!

November 28, 2019

Passengers hop off halted trains at Yadavagiri raising safety, security concerns

Open space near Railway underbridge turning into auto stand and pick-up point

Mysuru: Some trains very often halt near Yadavagiri Railway under-bridge as they don’t get immediate clearance to enter the ever-busy Mysuru City Railway Station and when this happens, numerous passengers illegally alight from the train and walk on the tracks to reach Yadavagiri.

While it is very convenient for passengers to hop off the trains as they can save the time entering the Station and again coming back to Yadavagiri, this has raised both security and passenger safety concerns. Trains coming from Bengaluru and Arasikere side often stop at a little distance away from the City Railway Station awaiting clearance from the Railway Signal Control Room as another train may be stationed on the same track.

Though the trains stop for just a few minutes, many passengers get down from the train and cross over the other railway tracks to reach Yadavagiri side to board waiting cabs and autos.

A pick-up point

As trains halt more often here, the open space near the Railway under-bridge adjoining the road is slowly turning into a temporary auto stand and parking space. Even Government vehicles are seen parked here to pick up officials who arrive by trains from different destinations.

Many passengers, especially those going to work at various industries in Yadavagiri and beyond and also those residing on the other side of the Railway Station alight from the train to save time and money. It is learnt that such illegal exit from trains is taking place since many years, not only near Mysuru Railway Station Junction but also near Ashokapuram Railway Station.

Passenger safety concerns

Many residents of the area who live along the Railway tracks told Star of Mysore that they had witnessed ladies in sarees and elder passengers, in their tearing hurry to get down from the train before it moves, trip and fall on the tracks or on the track edges.

Some concerned residents suggested that it was time to put up high fences along this point for the safety of passengers and also from a security point of view. Also, this might lead to accidents as another train might be running on the track on which the passengers are walking.

Security concerns

Apart from passenger safety concerns, stoppage of trains which allows unhindered “hop-on-hop-off” opportunities for miscreants has raised security issues.

This loophole makes security protocols such as metal detectors and armed guards deployed at Railway Stations redundant as anyone can get in or get out at this point, never having to worrying about being apprehended.

What Railway officials say?

Railway officials said that utmost care is being taken to clear the tracks to facilitate smooth movement of trains. But due to unavoidable circumstances which happens occasionally, trains get delayed and are stationed at the Railway Station resulting in the oncoming train to wait for clearance.

The Railway Department clarified that even though they have warned passengers not to get off the train when it halts and even though they have been trying to educate passengers on safety by handing out handbills with list of DOs and DON’Ts, some passengers continue to violate rules.

