Unscientific road widening works posing threat to motorists near Tipu Circle

Mysuru: The road widening works taken up from Fountain Circle near Jeelani Petrol Bunk up to the Old Toll Gate near Columbia Asia Hospital is going on in a snail’s pace and the construction of road dividers near Tipu Circle is unscientific and has been stopped halfway, inviting accidents.

The highway from Mysore- Bengaluru Outer Ring Road junction till the Old Toll Gate is developed into a six-lane track and the Public Works Department (PWD) has taken up the works of developing the road from the Old Toll Gate to the Fountain Circle into a six-lane stretch at a cost of Rs. 14.7 crore. The works were taken up in 2017. Of this, Rs. 5.50 crore is being spent on electrification and though a year has passed, the works are not completed. The delay in works has drawn flak from the public.

Works pertaining to shifting of underground telephone cables, underground sewage and drinking water pipeline have been undertaken. The old road dividers on the stretch of Road from Fountain Circle are being replaced by concrete dividers and the works have come to a standstill near Tipu Circle without connecting it further.

There was a gap of about five- to -six feet between the new road dividers and Tipu Circle and the road used to lead straight to the concrete structure connecting the circle which was posing danger to motorists.

About six vehicles had crashed into the concrete structure since last 15 days especially during night time. This particular stretch of road is used by thousands of motorists who travel towards Bengaluru. With Dasara festivities going on in city, vehicular traffic on this stretch of road has increased further as large number of tourists are coming to city to take part in Dasara events and to witness the grand finale, the Jumboo Savari and the Dasara Torchlight Parade.

This apart, the old road dividers from Tipu Circle towards LIC Circle are removed leaving a trench-like gap between the roads which get filled with water during rain making it difficult for motorists to identify the trench.

Meanwhile, a few shopkeepers and residents of Bada Makhan, told SOM that when they asked the officials at the spot when would they take up the remaining works, the officials blamed the trees being an obstacle to complete the road widening works. The residents and shopkeepers further said that why should the trees become the victims for developmental works. Can’t the officials find out ways to retain the trees and complete the works? Why such beautiful and magnificent trees which provide shelter to birds and also human beings have to be chopped off? they questioned.

“There is a need to chop some trees to take up road widening works and we have sought permission from the Forest Department. Once the permission is given, trees would be chopped down and the works would be completed. An inspection of the works near Tipu Circle would be taken up and warning signs would be installed to warn motorists” said Raju, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer

Following publication of this news in Mysooru Mithra (the sister concern of Star of Mysore), the officials concerned, conducted a spot inspection yesterday and have installed barricades to prevent motorists from crashing into the concrete structure.