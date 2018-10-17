Snake Shyam sets record by rescuing 34,000 snakes

Mysuru: Snake Shyam, who is popular for catching snakes in city and adjoining districts, has created a record of sorts by successfully rescuing 34,000 snakes and releasing it back to the woods.

He caught a rat snake at a hut belonging to watchman Gavirangappa at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage recently, creating this record.

Snake Shyam has been catching snakes and releasing back to forest since 1980. He has been recording his catch/ rescue since 1997. Residents of Mysuru had also elected him to Mysuru City Corporation.