Snake Shyam sets record by rescuing 34,000 snakes
News

Snake Shyam sets record by rescuing 34,000 snakes

Mysuru: Snake Shyam, who is popular for catching snakes in city and adjoining districts, has created a record of sorts by successfully rescuing 34,000 snakes and releasing it back to the woods.

He caught a rat snake at a hut belonging to  watchman Gavirangappa at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage recently, creating this record.  

Snake Shyam has been catching snakes and releasing back to forest since 1980. He has been recording his catch/ rescue since 1997. Residents of Mysuru had also elected him to Mysuru City Corporation.

October 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching