UoM Ph.D entrance exam from Nov. 28

November 10, 2020

University of Mysore (UoM) Ph.D Entrance Examination, which had been postponed due to Corona, will be held from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 at 10 am at Manasagangothri. Hall tickets for the exam can be downloaded from UoM website: https://uni-mysore.ac.in/ from Nov. 20, according to a notification released by the Varsity. Speaking to Star of Mysore, UoM Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K. M. Mahadevan said, “Ph.D Entrance Exams had been postponed due to Corona pandemic. This year, there is an increase in number of students writing the exam. Over 5,000 students of different disciplines are taking up the exam. In view of the pandemic, exams will be conducted with all due precautions to ensure their safety.”

