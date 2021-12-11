UoM Planetarium at Chamundi foothill

December 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) will set up a Planetarium in its campus named after Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM) and Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, of Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, yesterday. The MoU-signing event also marked the inauguration of many outreach activities which will be held at Vijnana Bhavan.

Signing the MoU, Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the Indian Institute of Astrophysics will set up a state-of-the-art Planetarium that would give a boost to science and technology in the region. Mysore University will be the first University to have a Planetarium attached to it though there are over 40 Planetariums in the country including one in Bengaluru, he said.

A three-acre of land has been reserved at the Chamundi foothill at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar campus where the University has a 22-acre land. The Bhoomi Puja (ground-breaking ceremony) will be held next month and an office for the Planetarium would be opened at Vijnana Bhavan, the VC said.

As per the MoU between UoM and Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the latter will fully fund the cost of construction and many outreach programmes and periodic lectures on astronomy, astrophysics and allied subjects will be held.

This apart, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics will conduct programmes for school children. “This will evince keen interest in astronomy and the Planetarium and its activities would assist budding astronomers and researchers,” UoM VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar explained.

Earlier, Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam delivered a special lecture on ‘Astronomy and Astrophysics: Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics of the Universe.’

UoM Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Gnana Prakash, UoM Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Board (PMEB) Director Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Prof. Malini, Prof. Venkataramaiah and others were present.