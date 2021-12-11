December 11, 2021

A proposal from the then DC to Union Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: The then Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, during an interaction with journalists organised by MDJA in April this year, had said that she had written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to establish a Planetarium in Mysuru as the place attracts lakhs of tourists every year. “Our plan is to establish a Planetarium, Science Centre and Democracy Building in Mysuru,” the then DC had said. She said that the structures are planned to be established on the lands of the University at the foot of Chamundi Hill. “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was looking for a proper place for a Planetarium and it was planned to establish in Dharwad, but we have requested the Minister to establish the same in Mysuru. A large number of tourists visit Mysuru and we should have a Planetarium here,” the DC had then said.

All the construction will be made using Central funds and a Science Centre has also been proposed besides a Democracy Building. “The Science Centre will come up on seven acre next to the Planetarium. In addition, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to establish a Democracy Building,” she had stated.