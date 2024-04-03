UoM School of Planning and Architecture signs MoU with CSE
News

UoM School of Planning and Architecture signs MoU with CSE

April 3, 2024

For knowledge exchange and capacity building on sustainable habitat 

Mysore/Mysuru: School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), University of Mysore and Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding  (MoU) for knowledge exchange and capacity building on sustainable habitat. 

CSE, a Delhi-based environment research and advocacy organisation and SPA have extended their two-year old engagement to mainstream sustainability in the built environment, Energy Efficiency, Circular Economy, Clean and Low Carbon Strategies etc.

 UoM Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N.K. Lokanath and V.R. Shylaja, Registrar, Prof. Nagaraj, PMEB Director, Prof. Pramod M. Gawari, Director, SPA and Dr. H.S. Kumara, HoD and Associate Professor, SPA were present from UoM.

Rajneesh  Sareen, Programme-Director, Sustainable Building and Habitat programme, CSE, New Delhi represented in the signing ceremony.

The purpose of this engagement is to sensitise the faculty and students on rising environmental challenges and the need to incorporate climate action in education and professions such as planning, architecture, engineering and other sciences.

Following the signing of MoU, CSE and SPA organised a special lecture themed at ‘Heat Resilience Planning and Governess”.

About 40 faculty members and 150 students from Planning and Architecture Departments of the University participated.

The theme of the programme focused on heat resilience planning and governess as cities are getting warmer every year and the rainfall is becoming erratic due to the urban heat island effect, stated a press release from the Director, School of Planning and Architecture, Manasagangothri.

