Alleged cheating of investors by private company

April 3, 2024

Investors asked to approach Lakshmipuram Police with documents

Mysore/Mysuru: Lakshmipuram Police have registered a case against the CEO of a private company for allegedly luring public by promising high returns on their investments and later cheating them by not returning their money.

Following complaints from the investors, Lakshmipuram Police have registered a case against the CEO of the private company identified as Sri Perfect Venture on Vani Vilas Road in Chamarajapuram.

The Police have asked those who had invested money in the private company to approach them with relevant documents.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has urged the public not to fall prey to such gullible offers and lose their money. He has asked the public to be careful while investing their hard earned money.