Engineering student killed as concrete mixer vehicle hits bike
Engineering student killed as concrete mixer vehicle hits bike

April 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A 22-year-old engineering student was killed on the spot when a concrete mixer vehicle rammed into the bike he was riding near Hootagalli yesterday night.

The deceased student is Mundotira Mayank Poovaiah, a native of Kodagu, who was residing in Hootagalli. He was pursuing his final semester Engineering course at a private college in city.

Poovaiah was proceeding on his Hero Pulse bike (KA-09-JC-2834) from Mysuru side towards Hootagalli, when the concrete mixer vehicle (KA-09-C-9741), which was also coming from Mysuru side hit the bike Poovaiah was riding near Hootagalli at about 10.30 pm from behind resulting in Poovaiah sustaining serious head injuries and succumbing on the spot.

The concrete mixer vehicle driver, after hitting the bike drove the vehicle for about 500 mts,  before stopping and fleeing from the spot. VV Puram Traffic Police seized the vehicle and shifted the body of Poovaiah to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem.

