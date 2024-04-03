LS polls: Assistant Executive Engineer suspended for dereliction of duty
April 3, 2024

Rs. 9.53 lakh seized at Harohalli check-post

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has suspended an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) for dereliction of duty.

The suspended AEE is H.H. Haalappa. He was serving at the VCC Sub-Division and was deputed for election duty and was serving in the night shift at Bogadi check-post in the Static Surveillance Team (SST) from 10 pm to 6 am and was given the responsibility of strictly implementing the Model Code of Conduct.

On Apr. 1 at about 10 pm, when the DC went to the Bogadi check-post for inspection, the DC came to know that Haalappa was not conducting checking of vehicles coming on Bogadi-Mysuru route thus displaying dereliction of duty, which was confirmed by the DC.

The DC then issued the suspension order, pending departmental inquiry, with immediate effect, as per Karnataka Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1957, Rule 10(1). 

Rs. 9.53 lakh seized

The SST have seized Rs. 9,53,100 cash which was being transported without documents in a Tata 510 vehicle at Harohalli check-post, Jayapura hobli, coming under Chamundeshwari Constituency. The seized unaccounted cash was deposited at District Treasury strong room by Nodal Officer Vishwanath and his team comprising Guru Chethan, Satish Pal and Mahesh on Apr. 2 at 10 pm as per the direction from Assistant Election Officer Nandeesh and Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar.

