EPFO conducts District Outreach Programme
News

EPFO conducts District Outreach Programme

April 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) conducted its District Outreach Programme under Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 at N. Rangarao & Sons Private Limited on  Nanjangud Road in Mysuru on Mar. 27.

M.R. Suresh, Chief Operating Officer, Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd. and Srinivasa Katti, General Manager (HR), Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd., were the chief guests on the occasion.

B.N. Ramesh, Enforcement Officer / District Nodal Officer, Mrudul K. Ramesh, SSA and A. Thejas Krishnan, SSA of EPFO, Regional Office, Mysuru and officials of ESIC, Mysuru, have redressed the grievance of stakeholders and managed the event.

EPFO stakeholders visited the venue with their queries and grievances, which were solved on the spot.

