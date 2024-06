June 5, 2024

V. Kumar (70), retired Canara Bank officer and a resident of Kuvempunagar here, passed away following age related ailments in city yesterday.

He leaves behind his wife G.D. Padmavathi, journalist son K.K. Karthik, daughter K.K. Harini, daughter-in-law Niveditha, son-in-law Somu and a host of relatives and friends.

Body was donated to JSS Medical College as per Kumar’s wish.