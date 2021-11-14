V.V. Puram Traffic ASI commits suicide

November 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An Assistant Sub-Inspector attached to the V.V. Puram Traffic Station in city allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his home in Gowrishankar Nagar this morning. Krishnaraja Police have registered a case.

The ASI has been identified as Shivakumar Swamy (54) and the reason for the extreme step is not known yet. Shivakumar Swamy leaves behind his wife and two children. Basically hailing from Sagade village in Gundlupet Taluk, Shivakumar Swamy is a 1993 batch Karnataka State Police Constable and he got promoted as ASI two years back.

The suicide came to light at around 9.30 am today when the family members knocked his bedroom’s doors. As it is a Sunday, Shivakumar Swamy took bath early in the morning and performed his daily routine of pujas. He wore a civil dress and told his family members that he had to go outside for some urgent work.

Minutes later, he went inside the room and hung himself with a nylon cloth. As he did not come from the room for a long time, his family members knocked at the door. Later, the dead body was found.

Shivakumar Swamy served in the Police Stations of Mandi Mohalla and Krishnaraja and was posted to V.V. Puram Traffic Station. His colleagues called him an amiable personality and maintained good relationships at his workplace. His family members too told the Police that there was no family discord and they were shocked by his sudden move.