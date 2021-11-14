Hundreds take part in marathon after 2 years

November 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst cold weather with drizzle, over 1,800 runners celebrated running on streets of the city this morning as they took part in the Celebration Mysore Marathon, which was organised after a gap of two years due to COVID restrictions and also due to the spreading pandemic.

As part of Celebration Run Series, Life is Calling, a Sports Management Company, had organised the 11th edition of Celebration Mysore Marathon, which was flagged off by the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, from Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace.

For the first time, the event featured 36 blind runners who were assisted by Guide Runners taking part. Sanjay, a visually impaired participant from City, speaking to SOM, said: “I am very happy to take part in the run. I did not feel like I am blind. Dr. Bhumika of Guide Runners India has trained us well.”

Expressing gratitude for Guide Runners, Sanjay added that there is a shortage of Guide Runners and those interested may join hands as Guide Runners to support the visually impaired. “We don’t need sympathy, but we need support,” he added.

Vijay Kumar, another blind runner, who works as a Bank Manager in Bengaluru, too expressed his happiness of being part of the Run.

P.V. Sunil, Race Director, Life is Calling Sports, said that the event, which could not be organised for the last two years, was started with anxiety as there was continuous rain throughout the night.

However, by the time the run started, the rain had subsided and runners too enjoyed the good weather, he added.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Event Brand Ambassador Dr. Usha Hegde, Naveen of ThoughtFocus, D. Srihari of GSS Foundation, Dr. Bhumika Patel and Pooja Rao of Guide Runners India and others were also present during the flag off.

Following is the list of winners of various category:

Full Marathon – Men Open (16-45 years): Dany (2:53:40) – 1st prize; Manash (3:31:17) – 2nd prize; Biddappa (4:15:42) – 3rd prize.

Half Marathon – Men Open (16-45 years): Sheshadri (1:29:27) – 1st; Devi Shetty (1:30:34) – 2nd; Kiran (1:30:39) – 3rd.

Men Veteran (61 years & above): Manu (2:12:00) – 1st; Girish (2:29:52) – 2nd; Ravindra (2:53:07) – 3rd.

Women Open (16-45 years): Fareen (1:36:54) – 1st; Sridevi (2:19:35) – 2nd; Divya (2:21:20) – 3rd.

Women Senior (45-60 years): Pushpa Rao (2:17:58) – 1st.

Women Veteran (61 years & above): Sham (2:24:13) – 1st prize.

30-km Run – Male (16-45 years): Tilak (2:08:00) – 1st; Sridhar (2:10:36) – 2nd; Suresh (2:16:14) – 3rd.

Male (46-60 years): Sridhar (3:05:32) – 1st; Vinod (3:21:57) – 2nd; Amar (3:25:24) – 3rd.

Female (16-45 years): Deepa Nayak (2:40:08) – 1st; Deepika Prakash (2:48:25) – 2nd; Bijoya (2:49:27) – 3rd.

Female (46-60 years): Abha Ojha (2:59:31) – 1st.

10 km Run – Men Open (16-45 years): M. Anil (00:44:20) – 1st; Jeevan (00:45:29) – 2nd; Deepak (00:47:55) – 3rd.

Men Senior (46-60 years): Chandra (00:52:08) – 1st; Vijay (00:53:51) – 2nd; Harish (00:57:19) – 3rd.

Men Veteran (61 years & above): Ravindra (00:53:44) – 1st; Nagendra (1:01:51) – 2nd; Mohan (1:14:46) – 3rd.

Women Open (16-45 years): Sandy (00:54:09) – 1st; Varsha (1:00:16) – 2nd; Suma (1:05:17) – 3rd.

Women Senior (46-60 years): Chinthana (1:10:40) – 1st; Shubha (1:22:34) – 2nd.