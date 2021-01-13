Vacant posts in ITI

The Department of Industrial Training and Employment has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up the following 197 vacant posts through direct recruitment in Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI): Electrician (1 post), fitter (2), ICTSM (17), machinist (12), machinist grinder (15), TRAC (1) and turner (8) for a duration of two years as well as COPA (28 posts), MABR (16), diesel mechanic (5), secretarial practice (34) and welder posts (58) for one year. Interested SSLC pass candidates may obtain the prescribed application forms directly from the office and submit the filled in form, along with relevant documents before Jan. 16. For details, contact Mob: 98457-67004 or 99808-83030.
