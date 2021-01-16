Vaccination Drive begins in city

January 16, 2021

Ambulance driver and Hospital house-keeping staff first to receive the shot in Mysuru city

Mysore/Mysuru: U. Sandesh, an ambulance driver and Jayalakshmi, a hospital staff, became the first recipients of Covishield vaccine in Mysuru city at the Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road and JSS Hospital respectively on the first day of vaccination drive launched country-wide this morning.

While Sandesh works as an ambulance driver at K.R. Hospital, Jayalakshmi works at JSS Hospital. Trauma Centre in PKTB premises and JSS Hospitals were only two session sites identified by the Government of India in city for administering vaccine in the first round. In district, vaccination has started in six Taluk Hospitals and one Health and Wellness Centre.

No side effects

Both recipients, after 30 minutes of mandatory waiting for any side effects, told the waiting media persons that they were feeling normal with no side effects. “We are happy to get inoculated first in the city. The vaccine is safe and the citizens can take up without scare”.

Sandesh said he came to know about being selected for vaccination in first round and felt happy. As ambulance driver, he had shifted dead bodies of COVID-19 victims to burial grounds and crematoriums. “I was happy after two vaccines are available now to save lives of millions”.

In fact, Jayalakshmi was fourth in the list to get vaccinated at JSS Hospital. However, the first beneficiary, Indiramma, a house keeper, could not take it due to ‘technical glitches’ in CoWIN App, so as two others, Neela and Shilpa.

Festive atmosphere

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Trauma Centre on KRS Road with decoration of the reception area with colourful balloons. A host of senior doctors, Health Department officials and the beneficiaries watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtual launching of the world’s biggest vaccination drive. Inoculation started only after the PM’s speech ended.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, District Health Officer Dr. T. Amarnath, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and COVID-19 Vaccination Officer Dr. L. Ravi, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Health and Family Welfare Department Regional Joint Director Dr. Udayshankar and other senior doctors were present when PKTB Nursing Officer Parasappa Kattimani administered the first vaccine to the ambulance driver.

Dedicated rooms were established for checking documents of beneficiaries, vaccination, and observation.

JSS Hospital staff Jayalakshmi receiving the first shot at the hospital premises in city this morning as JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and other doctors look on.

Smooth drive

Speaking on the occasion, DC Rohini Sindhuri said that vaccination was going on smoothly at six Taluk Hospitals and one Health and Wellness Centre in the district. The Government of India has allotted 20,500 Covishield vaccine vials as against the demand of 36,000 vials. After the first round, frontline warriors like Police, Home Guards, Safai Karmacharis and Revenue Department employees would receive the next short and their names are being finalised. The citizens may get vaccine in third or fourth round. “So far, there is no report of side effects on any beneficiary from nine session sites in the district,” she noted.

Vaccination at JSS Hospital

The vaccination drive was held smoothly at JSS Hospital, where the first three trials of Covishield were held a few months ago, thanks to the efforts of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh.

The session site was established on the second floor of General Medicine Ward (Female) in the new building. The beneficiaries were standing at a safe distance and wearing face mask.

Senior doctors and Administrative Officers of JSS — Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeeta, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Dr. M. Guruswamy, Medical Superintendent, JSS Hospital, Dr. Naveen, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Col. (Dr.) M. Dayananda, Director, Dr. M.D. Ravi and Dr. Chethak were present during administration of first dose to beneficiary.

A medical team was kept ready to attend to the vaccine beneficiaries if at all any side effects were reported. As many as 100 healthcare workers were inoculated today.

Perfect arrangements

The District Health Department had made perfect arrangements for the smooth launch of vaccine drive across the district. While District Health Department officials oversaw arrangements in city, Taluk Health Officers (THOs) supervised arrangements in Taluk Hospitals.