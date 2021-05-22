Vaccination for MCC staff begins

May 22, 2021

Burial grounds and crematoria workers take jab

Next in line for Corporators, members of Covid Ward Task Force panels

Mysore/Mysuru: Vaccination for the staff of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), who included workers of burial grounds and crematoria, and those exposed to COVID-19 pandemic, and fall in thè category of frontline workers as per the State Government guidelines, began this morning.

A special vaccination site was opened at Rotary Ideal Jawa School premises on JLB Road to vaccinate them.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag supervised this vaccination drive for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. Apoorva, a Covid Telecare Centre volunteer, took the first jab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said around 60-80 volunteers work in the MCC Covid Telecare Centre and all of them need to be vaccinated. After that, all Corporators, members of Covid Ward Task Force Committee and ASHA workers will be given vaccination. That category will be followed by others like those who have joined the MCC on contract basis.

Meanwhile, Dr. L. Ravi, Reproduction and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 vaccination in Government Hospitals, told SOM that Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has given permission to vaccinate the MCC staff members including burial grounds and crematoria workers and persons who handle Covid patients dead bodies today.

“We will go by her orders as she has been made in-charge of vaccination of frontline workers by the State Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Department of Physically Challenged and Mentally Challenged, and Department of Prisons have to give the list of beneficiaries and identify work sites. As per Government of India guidelines, the vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years must be held in different sites and not along with regular vaccination sites for people above 45 years of age.

It is learnt that the DC was yet to appoint Nodal Officers for various Departments to do micro-planning for vaccinating them at their choice of work site. Details of these beneficiaries need to be uploaded in a separate workplace registration and vaccinate them with the vaccine procured and supplied by the State Government.

Stocks arrive

Meanwhile, the State Government has sent 6,700 plus doses of vaccine to Mysuru District as around 3,000 doses were pending in various PHCs, Taluk Health Hospitals. Both put together, the district has exactly 10,000 doses to be vaccinated among 22 specified categories of frontline workers. Only after completion of this category, other priority groups will be vaccinated, said an officer who preferred anonymity.

Temporarily suspended

In an addendum, the State Government has temporarily suspended vaccination of immediate family members of health workers keeping in view the huge volume. According to an estimate, there are around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh who come under this category. In State, this number may run into several lakhs and it will become difficult to arrange vaccine for them.