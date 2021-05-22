Strict enforcement of Covid lockdown rules by City Cops

May 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following directions from the State Government, the Mysuru City Police have resorted to strict enforcement of lockdown rules to prevent people from unnecessarily wandering on streets.

On Friday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced extension of general lockdown till 6 am on June 7, 2021. It was supposed to end at 6 am on May 24.

The lockdown has been extended as the Corona positive cases and deaths have not reduced in many districts including Bengaluru Urban.

On Thursday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued directions to the Police Department to take steps for strict enforcement of rules across the State due to complaints of people moving in vehicles on empty roads aimlessly. Such persons should be booked and vehicles should be seized, he said.

Close on the heels of this, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has asked all his subordinate officers to be present on roads in their respective jurisdiction to check people’s movement on vehicles after the lockdown relaxation time of 6 am to 10 am. Accordingly, all ACPs, Police Inspectors of both Civil and Traffic descended on streets at 9.30 am to ensure closure of all shops and business establishments at 10 am sharp.

The metal barricades were placed at important places like K.R.Circle, Sanskrit Patashala, Agrahara, Ramaswamy Circle, Dasappa Circle, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Railway Station Circle, Nehru Circle, Five Lights Circle, Highway and Government Ayurveda Circle to check the movement of vehicles.

The cops stopped two-wheelers and four-wheelers near the metal barricades and allowed only those with genuine reasons — Government employees, doctors, medical staff, diagnostic centre employees, food delivery boys, medical equipment and medicine suppliers, attendants of patients admitted to Hospitals and those taking vaccine in hospitals — and others were sent back.

The senior cops were patrolling the streets and also checking vehicles moving on roads unnecessarily. The goods vehicles were plying without any restrictions. The Government has allowed Nandini milk booths and HOPCOMS to open from 6 am to 6 pm. Pushcarts are allowed to sell fruits and vegetables but not in one place. The strict enforcement has curtailed the movement of other vehicles by at least 80 to 90 percent.