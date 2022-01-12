Vaikunta Ekadashi: No entry for devotees at city temples tomorrow
January 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID pandemic has dealt a severe blow to devotees, who were eagerly looking forward to visit temples on Vaikunta Ekadashi tomorrow as the District Administration has banned entry of devotees to temples. There is no entry for devotees at the famed Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple on KRS Road, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Kalidasa Road and such other temples across the city where Vaikunta Ekadashi was celebrated in a grand manner in the pre-COVID times. But the new COVID protocol issued by the Government and the corresponding guidelines of the District Administration has disappointed the devotees.

Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple Management Committee Member P.S. Bharatesh told Star of Mysore that all the rituals associated with the festival will be performed by priests only in the presence of temple staff and Management Committee members.

Maintaining that the rituals will be performed according to Government protocol, he appealed the devotees to refrain from visiting the temple and to pray the deity in their homes.

