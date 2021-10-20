Valmiki Jayanti celebrated in city

October 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration, in association with Zilla Panchayat (ZP), ST Welfare Department and Nayaka Community Associations had organised Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at the Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises here this morning.

The celebration was kept simple with no procession and cultural events owing to the pandemic.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the traditional lamp and offering floral tributes to the portrait of Maharshi Valmiki.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that the contributions of Maharshi Valmiki for the entire society was immense and added that the sage has sent out an apt message for the entire society on how to lead a wonderful life by writing Valmiki Ramayana.

Pointing out that a delegation including him, led by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had gone to New Delhi and had submitted a memorandum to the then PM late Chandrashekar to include Nayaka community under ST category, GTD said that he would bring to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai through District Minister S.T. Somashekar about the inclusion of Nayaka community under ST.

D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman Raghu Kautilya, who also spoke, said that Maharshi Valmiki was a ‘Vishwakavi’ the world had seen.

Pointing out that the sage has taught us many good deeds by writing the epic Ramayana, he said that Ramayana should not only be read but should also be followed in everyday life.

More than 15 students of Nayaka community, who had scored high marks in SSLC exam, were felicitated on the occasion.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Superintendent of Police R. Chethan and Nayaka community leaders were present.