Varamahalakshmi festival tomorrow: People throng Markets

August 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst intermittent rains, people thronged the city markets and also those in residential localities this morning, on the eve of Varamahalakshmi festival (Aug. 5), to purchase fruits, flowers, vegetables, puja articles, clothes, dress materials etc., to celebrate the first festival in the Shravana Month.

Mahalakshmi is the Goddess of wealth, auspiciousness and prosperity. The vratha is observed on the Friday that falls before the Full Moon Monday of the Shravana Month. Varamahalakshmi is a festival to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi as she is the one who grants boons. It is widely believed that worshipping Goddess Varamahalakshmi this day is equivalent to worshipping ‘Ashtalakshmi’, the eight Goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment and Strength.

Though the markets have been witnessing rush for the past couple of days, people, especially women, were seen buying flowers such as jasmine, marigold, lotus, roses; fruits such as apple, grape, orange, pineapple, papaya, pomegranate, sweet-lime, guava and sapota; banana stalks, puja articles, ornaments, sarees and so on.

Apart from Devaraja, Vani Vilas and Mandi Markets in the heart of the city, flowers & fruits were also sold on the streets around J.K. Grounds, at Matrumandali Circle in V.V. Mohalla, Hebbal’s Surya Bakery Circle, Ramakrishnanagar Circle, Agrahara Circle, Siddappa Square etc.

Though vegetable rates remained largely stable, the prices of fruits and flowers saw a significant rise on the festival eve. While banana stalk sold at Rs.20 a pair for small one and Rs.30 for a bigger one, Lotus was sold at Rs.50 a piece and chrysanthemum sold anywhere between Rs.120 and Rs.150 a metre. The prices of fruits, especially those widely used in the festival, have risen considerably.

Shops selling puja and decorative articles in all localities have been doing brisk business for the past couple of days, with womenfolk flocking them. It is believed that doing vratha will relieve them of pains and sorrows and worshipping Goddess Mahalakshmi will result in prevalence of tranquillity and harmony at homes.