Varuna: Will Vijayendra be fielded against Siddu?
News

Varuna: Will Vijayendra be fielded against Siddu?

March 31, 2023

BSY says talks on, hints at fielding son

Bengaluru: Even as speculations are doing the rounds on the possible contest of B.Y. Vijayendra, State BJP Vice-President and son of former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) from Varuna Assembly segment of Mysuru district, in which Constituency Opposition leader and former CM Siddharamaiah is contesting on a Congress ticket, BSY said that talks are going on within the BJP in this regard.

Addressing a press meet at the Party Office here on Thursday, Yediyurappa,  while not ruling out the possibility of his son contesting against Siddharamaiah, said that discussions are on in the BJP.

Maintaining that it won’t be easy for Siddharamaiah this time from Varuna, BSY said that however, it is the BJP High Command which will decide on who should contest against the Congress leader.

He further said that the BJP will field a strong candidate against Siddharamaiah, who is arguably the Congress’ biggest mass leader.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that by fielding a strong candidate against Siddharamaiah, the BJP hopes to tie him down to his Constituency (Varuna) and thus make it difficult for him to campaign for Congress in other parts of the State.

Vijayendra was a serious aspirant against Siddharamaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra at Varuna in the 2018 Assembly polls. But the BJP did not give him the ticket at the last moment.

