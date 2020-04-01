April 1, 2020

We are one world, one people and one earth citizen

“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main, …Any man’s death diminishes me, because I’m involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” — John Donne

From ancient times of this ancient country, the eternal truth of life “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” was enshrined in its Maha Upanishad, the sacred book said to have been authored by not one but many enlightened divine souls. They lived and faded away into eternity leaving these words of eternal truth behind. This eternal truth is to be remembered and practiced in our lives today and in future if mankind were to survive on this planet.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is stalking the world as a scourge, breaking barriers of countries, races and religions should drive into our minds the significance of this aphorism “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) which elucidates the country’s global outlook.

If the people of the world, because of the differences of their countries, races, religions and military or economic power trample over the common values, common interests in wealth, health and well-being, there indeed is a great danger to the very existence of human beings on this planet earth.

Nature has no borders. It does not separate one man from another as Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Black, White or Brown, old or young. Hence, it is as bountiful as it is merciless to mankind without any discrimination. And we get Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thus, at this time when nature seems to punish mankind, probably as a retribution, for destroying the nature and its environment in the name of economic development, we the people of the world, forgetting about our differences of religion etc., must come together, co-operate with each other and fight this pandemic Coronavirus. Only then we will succeed. Otherwise we will perish. We are warned.

As Dr. S.P. Somashekhar, MS, FRCS, of Manipal Hospital, has rightly said in an article on man’s fight against cancer, “We as human beings are constantly fighting in our life — either with the external world or within ourselves. We are constantly in a state of war, especially when it comes to our health.”

Now with Coronavirus attacking our health, we are in a state of war against this evil. And a war can be won only when we as people work together, fight together under the leadership of a General. Therefore, it is imperative that we in India co-operate with the Central and State Governments keeping aside our petty pride and prejudices. Let India rise as ONE MAN to fight and win this war against Coronavirus pandemic.

A Healthy India is a Happy India. Jai Hind.

