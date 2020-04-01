We are one world, one people and one earth citizen
“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main, …Any man’s death diminishes me, because I’m involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” — John Donne
From ancient times of this ancient country, the eternal truth of life “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” was enshrined in its Maha Upanishad, the sacred book said to have been authored by not one but many enlightened divine souls. They lived and faded away into eternity leaving these words of eternal truth behind. This eternal truth is to be remembered and practiced in our lives today and in future if mankind were to survive on this planet.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is stalking the world as a scourge, breaking barriers of countries, races and religions should drive into our minds the significance of this aphorism “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) which elucidates the country’s global outlook.
If the people of the world, because of the differences of their countries, races, religions and military or economic power trample over the common values, common interests in wealth, health and well-being, there indeed is a great danger to the very existence of human beings on this planet earth.
Nature has no borders. It does not separate one man from another as Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Black, White or Brown, old or young. Hence, it is as bountiful as it is merciless to mankind without any discrimination. And we get Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Thus, at this time when nature seems to punish mankind, probably as a retribution, for destroying the nature and its environment in the name of economic development, we the people of the world, forgetting about our differences of religion etc., must come together, co-operate with each other and fight this pandemic Coronavirus. Only then we will succeed. Otherwise we will perish. We are warned.
As Dr. S.P. Somashekhar, MS, FRCS, of Manipal Hospital, has rightly said in an article on man’s fight against cancer, “We as human beings are constantly fighting in our life — either with the external world or within ourselves. We are constantly in a state of war, especially when it comes to our health.”
Now with Coronavirus attacking our health, we are in a state of war against this evil. And a war can be won only when we as people work together, fight together under the leadership of a General. Therefore, it is imperative that we in India co-operate with the Central and State Governments keeping aside our petty pride and prejudices. Let India rise as ONE MAN to fight and win this war against Coronavirus pandemic.
A Healthy India is a Happy India. Jai Hind.
Agree broadly the thrust of your article, particularly the observation in regards to nature. The destruction of the nature is mainly due to the population of this earth exploding at a pace, which is not containable. Please look at the galloping population curve of India for example. Within the last 60 years, the population of India has more than quadrupled, putting great strain of natural resources. The Third World population increase is mainly contributed by just 3 countries: India, China and Brazil. China is able to wriggle out of the dire economic consequences to an extent by its economic success as a manufacturing giant. India’s emphasis on service sector like the IT Sector, has not been able to give it similar success. Hence, India lags very much behind China, which has become economic super power..
The current pandemic originated in China, which even with its enormous resources was unable to contain it. The result is the frightening decimation of sections of population in all Western countries, which are grappling to strike the right balance between forced isolation of people and the democratic boundaries.In Italy which has the highest aged population after Japan, has seen the devastation it has caused, even though, it has an excellent healthcare infrastructure. These Western countries have implemented the lockdown, but unlike India, they are able to look after well their poor, with packages of monetary and material support. The lesson, your PM should emulate them quickly. As otherwise, India’s millions of poor and unfortunate population will get the worst impact of this pandemic.
If the history provides any hindsight, the Spanish Flu decades ago, wiped out a large awath of world population, and this COVID-19 is set out to do the same. One wonders, this is the approach nature takes from time-to-time to shake off the burdensome population baggage. India, with its second largest population in the world, has lessons to be learnt. Hope, it learns fast.