Vasundharotsava-2021: Week-long Natl. Classical Dance Fest begins

November 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The week-long ‘Vasundharotsava-2021’, the 36th edition of classical cultural extravaganza marking the 75th year of India’s Independence, organised under the aegis of Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre (VPAC) in memory of Art Patron K.V. Murthy, began at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road here last evening.

Renowned danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, in a solo thematic presentation on the life and heroics of Kittur Rani Channamma, earned huge applause from the audience on day one of the festival. The scenes from the dance-drama that featured tales of Kittur Rani Channamma taking on the Britishers delighted the gathering, with Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy herself donning the role of the Kittur ruler.

The renowned danseuse’s Bharatanatyam performance to the tune of scenes from the battleground of Rani Channamma was a treat to watch.

Dr. Vasundhara was accompanied by Vid. D.S. Srivatsa and Vidu. Dr. Jyoti Shankar (vocal), Vid. Sujay Shanbhog on natuvanga, Vid. Janardhan Rao on mridanga, Vid. Nitish Ammannaiah on flute and Vid. Prasannakumar on rhythm pad.

Earlier Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the Dance Festival by lighting the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion,he said that an artiste should have a zeal for maintaining excellence throughout his career and Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy was a classic example of this. Stressing on the need for a good practice before stage performance of any dance, the Seer said that relentless practice is key for success in dance and other forms of art.

Complimenting Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy for her excellence in Bharatanatyam, he said that it is happy to note that the dansuese has engaged herself in practicing Yoga too.

Underling the role of Kittur Rani Channamma as a woman ruler in the Freedom Struggle, Sri Deshikendra Swamiji said that it is laudable that the great warrior is also remembered in the form of dance-drama that focuses on her life and courage.

Emphasising on the need for saving and sustaining all art forms, he recalled the contributions of noted art patron late K.V. Murthy in the promotion of arts and culture. Though K.V. Murthy was an Engineer by profession, he showed keen interest in organising a good number of cultural and musical programmes.

The week-long Dance Festival concludes on Nov. 29. The admission to the festival is by invitation and free for art lovers.