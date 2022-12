Veena Naada Sambhrama at Jayanagar Sri Rama Mandira

December 15, 2022

As part of the first year ‘Sharada Veena Mahotsava 2022-23,’ Sri Sharada Pratishtana Trust, T.K. Layout, Mysuru, led by Vid. Mysore Kumar, had organised ‘Veena Naada Sambhrama,’ a three-day event at Sri Rama Mandira, 16th Cross, Jayanagar, in city recently.

Vid. Lokeshwar and Vid. Mahesh Prasad (Tumakuru) presenting veena duet, accompanied by Vid. S. Sudarshan on mridanga and Vid. V.S. Ramesh on ghata, on the concluding day of the three-day event; Vidu. B.K. Vijayalakshmi (Shivamogga) presenting veena recital, accompanied by Vid. S. Kumaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. Shyam on ghata, on day-2 of the event. Vid. R.K. Padmanabha presenting veena recital, accompanied by Vid. P.S. Sridhar on mridanga and Vid. V.S. Ramesh on ghata, on the inaugural day of the event.